Draghi announces start of Outright Monetary Transactions

The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.75% today but moved to announce plans to buy stressed sovereign bonds on the secondary market through […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2012 3:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.75% today but moved to announce plans to buy stressed sovereign bonds on the secondary market through a new programme called ‘Outright Monetary Transactions.’

In a move widely expected after multiple leaks to the press in the weeks running up to today’s decision, the ECB is prepared to buy short term dated bonds between 1 and 3 years to help contain the risks facing the euro area under the Outright Monetary Transactions. There would be no limit on the amount of outright purchases though Draghi did say that the size would be adequate to meet the objectives of price stability.

However, there was no specific reference to any target levels that would dictate action by the ECB to intervene in the bond markets, despite earlier rumours of potential yield targets for spreads over German bunds.

The emphasis however was put firmly on the role of governments to ask for help through the EFSF and the ESM and it is the shape and size of those requests will dictate the level of action the ECB takes.

The ECB will also seek the involvement of the IMF in the design of country specific conditionality and monitoring as part of any ECB action that is requested by a country.

In reaction to the announcement, equity markets initially sold off somewhat before bouncing back to trade close to whether stock indices were before the announcement. The euro fell against the dollar however, losing as much as 80 pips to trade below the $1.26 level, before finding some buyer support.

As the news was digested however the equity support picked up speed, helping the FTSE 100 to close higher by 119pts or 2.11%.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.