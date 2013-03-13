DPJ oppose dovish Iwata as we await US retail sales

Consolidation is the FX theme this morning as we await the US retail sales data at 12.30 today (four-hour time difference with the US). The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2013 9:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Consolidation is the FX theme this morning as we await the US retail sales data at 12.30 today (four-hour time difference with the US). The report this month is of greater interest than normal as the markets will be looking to see if recent tax increases have had an impact on the US consumer, with the consensus looking for a 0.5% month-on-month rise.

The DPJ has said it would oppose the appointment of super dove nominee Iwata for deputy governor of the BoJ. This has taken the shine off the USD/JPY rally seen since the robust US jobs report, with the pair retracing over 100 points from the highs in Asia on Tuesday. The political view, though, is that Iwata is extremely popular with the smaller political parties in Japan and this will probably be enough to get him over the line into the deputies position.

Today’s data in Europe consists of EU industrial production as Italy goes to auction. Other data in the US includes retail sales figures along business inventories and mortgage applications. In Asia tonight the RBNZ meeting will be of market interest in light of the recent drought and the potential halt to rate hike expectations.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2960-1.2890-1.2865 | Resistance 1.3085-1.3135-1.3210


USD/JPY

Supports 95.50-95.00-94.30 | Resistance 96.60-97.50-97.80


GBP/USD

Supports 1.4820-1.4803-1.4765 | Resistance 1.4965-1.45015-1.5105

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.