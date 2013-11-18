Dow Jones breaks 16 000 barrier

The Dow Jones has hit a new record high.


November 18, 2013 4:15 PM
The Dow Jones industrial average has hit a new record high today (November 18th), breaking through the 16,000 barrier for the first time.

In the early hours of trading in the US today, the index climbed above 18,000, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was also up and crossed 1,800 points.

The US economy is growing and this has helped to boost the country's main stock markets, with jobs being created and companies recording strong levels of profits.

Indexes have also got a boost from the relaxed monetary policies of the US Federal Reserve, which has so far held back on loosening its quantitative easing scheme.

The Dow Jones is in the middle of a strong run of performances and earlier in the month it set a new record closing high, ending at 15,746 on November 6th.

In the two weeks since that milestone, the index has continued to push on and is now breaking fresh ground, a positive sign for the burgeoning US economy.

