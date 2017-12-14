Dollar down on Fed Hike

The Federal Reserve, as, was widely expected, lifted interest rates by 25 basis points. The central bank also sent out some positive indicators for the US economy, such as increased growth projections, dropping unemployment forecast, keeping inflation forecast steady and keeping the dot plot with three hikes planned for next year.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 14, 2017 5:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Dollar down on Fed Hike 

The Federal Reserve, as was widely expected, lifted interest rates by 25 basis points. The central bank also sent out some positive indicators for the US economy, such as increased growth projections, dropping unemployment forecast, keeping inflation forecast steady and keeping the dot plot with three hikes planned for next year. 

However, the dollar was set on focusing on low inflation concerns and this sent the buck southwards. 

Inflation concerns unnerve traders 

Dollar traders were unnerved by the fact that there were 2 dissenters in the vote, both of which voted against hiking on low inflation’s fears. Furthermore, Fed Chair Janet Yellen also alluded towards low inflation being more ingrained than temporary. This came after particularly disappointing inflation data earlier in the day, which saw core CPI, which strips out more volatile items such as energy and food, climb by a meagre 0.1% in November, down from 0.2% in October. 

Apparel prices were noticeably lower, falling to multi decade lows. Whilst the Fed seems content to press ahead with three rate rises next year, the market is doubtful this can be achieved while inflation remains so stubbornly low. 

Whilst the Fed fund rate didn’t register any change, the sell off in treasury yields and dollar confirm the fears. The dollar tumbled following the meeting, closing the day 0.6% lower and could remain under pressure until the next catalyst in the form of retail sales later today. The Dow hit a record high, meanwhile the financials pulled the S&P of session high following the Fed revelations. 

BoE in focus 

All eyes will now turn to the BoE. The central bank is not expected to raise rates and there will be no press conference following the meeting so investors will need to use the meeting minutes and the vote split to gauge the central banks tone. 

 Given the rate rise last month and all the uncertainties that lie ahead over the next we expect the central bank to project a holding tone. The BoE are not expected to lift rates for around 12 months, so investors will instead be looking closely for clues as to where the central bank see inflation heading and how the Brexit deal is expected to influence interest rate projections going forward. 

GBP/USD gained close to 0.7% in the previous session, charging through $1.34 on a mixture of pound strength and dollar weakness. Heading towards the BoE release the pair has managed to extend its gains. A non-event from the BoE is unlikely to knock, the pound as it eyes up $1.3450, it would take disappointment to pull the pound lower. 

The FTSE is marginally lower ahead of the bank report, trading just shy of 7500. 

ECB – growth projections key 

 A quick comment on the ECB, which is also due to keep rates on hold. However, Draghi will give a press conference after. In October the ECB began tapering its QE programme, the central bank is unlikely to make any changes to this. Draghi has also clearly stated that rates won’t rise until after the wind down of the programme. Market attention will firmly be on growth projections. Optimism from Draghi and continued dollar weakness could send the EUR/USD back towards $1.19.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.