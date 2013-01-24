Dissecting Global PMIs

At the end of the day’s release of several Purchasing Managers Indices, French flash PMIs (manuf & services) were the only ones to disappoint. Each […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2013 4:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

At the end of the day’s release of several Purchasing Managers Indices, French flash PMIs (manuf & services) were the only ones to disappoint. Each of those from China, Germany and Eurozone’s composite PMI showed an increase as well as beat expectations. Here is a charts look where all the major global PMIs stand.

Positives

-         Current global PMIs stand well below the levels of 2007 when equities hit record highs. With US and global indices trading only 5-7% from their record highs and PMIs remaining markedly lower than their 2007 levels, this may imply further upside room for the PMIs will likely feed into a fresh dosage of momentum in equities.

-         All three manufacturing PMIs from the US, UK and China are above 50, for the first time since March 2012.

-         Improving German PMIs (manuf & services) stand on an improving foundation considering two-month highs in Germany’s ZEW (released earlier this week) and an anticipated rally in Friday’s release of the January IFO survey, whose expectations component is already at seven-month highs.

Negatives

-         Since PMIs are lagging behind the equities, pessimists could view this as the lack of real macroeconomic expansion, with equities being primarily guided by central bank liquidity drives.

-         UK services PMI stands out from the other four PMIs by showing continued deterioration.

The current run-up in global equities at the expense of the yen and the US dollar is in line with our generally bullish take for intermarket dynamics since November. Our continued preference for AUD over CAD in the commodity currencies’ space, and expectations for further relative under-performance in gold vis-a-vis oil (not a typo) is likely to underpin the flow for further animal spirits, until we see 97 USD/JPY (support 87), 1.37 EUR/USD (support at 1.3190), 1530 in SP500 (support 1430).

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.