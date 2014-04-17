Diageo disappoints weighed near term by Asia

Shares of Diageo have taken a hammering today (17th April), following the company’s third quarter trading update. For the three months ended 31st March, Diageo […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2014 5:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares of Diageo have taken a hammering today (17th April), following the company’s third quarter trading update.

For the three months ended 31st March, Diageo reported a 1.3% decline in overall revenue, with sales in Asia Pacific plunging the most, at 19%.

Meanwhile, adverse foreign currency movements (yep, we’ve heard this elsewhere from a variety of global players) are set to dent the company’s operating profit for its fiscal year by some £330m.

That update sent Diageo’s shares down around 4% (at time of writing), making the company one of the worst performers on the FTSE 100 today.

Diageo’s woes in Asia

The UK-based company cited political instability in Thailand, as well as weaker performance in China as reasons for the negative performance in Asia Pacific.

On the China front, it’s no secret that the region’s recently proved challenging for Diageo – and its peers, including Rémy Cointreau and Pernod Ricard – whose portfolio includes so-called high-end alcoholic beverages.

That’s predominantly thanks to the government crackdown on luxury gift giving and extravagant spending by civil servants, together with a slowing economy.  That, in turn, has hampered the good growth previously enjoyed by these companies in China.

In fact, earlier today, Remy warned that its profit for the year would likely decline by up to 40%, as sluggish demand in China continues to take its toll. LVMH has also reported a decline in sales in its alcohol business due to the crackdown.

Is it all doom and gloom for Diageo?

Not quite.  Diageo’s sales in Latin America and the Caribbean soared a notable 28% in the quarter, while sales in North America – its largest market with around 25% of total revenue and a significant 42% of last year’s pre-tax profit – grew 1.2% in the period.

Meanwhile, the company’s effort to boost its foothold in other regions bodes well. Earlier this week, the company put in an offer of around £1bn to increase its stake in India-based United Spirits by 26%.

A successful outcome would see Diageo holding a majority stake (around 55%) in United Spirits.  And the company’s not averse to further deals (albeit having publicly stated it’d be at a slower pace), as it continues to broaden its reach.

Make no mistake: Diageo does have a solid footing and should soon recapture decent growth

With a portfolio encompassing strong brands; such as Smirnoff vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, Johnnie Walker Scotch and Guinness, Diageo’s story certainly remains sound.  Headlines regarding sector-wide issues in Asia, however, won’t help the company’s shares in the short term.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.