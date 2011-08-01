Debt resolution in sight across the board gains in Asian markets

Asian stocks firmed on news of a bipartisan deal to lift the US debt ceiling before the looming deadline. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2011 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks firmed on news of a bipartisan deal to lift the US debt ceiling before the looming deadline. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 1.6% as of 1:55 p.m. in Tokyo, set for the biggest gain since May 26. Standard & Poor’s 500 futures climbed 1.5%, indicating the gauge will rebound from three straight monthly losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average increased 1.9%, South Korea’s Kospi index jumped 1.8%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 1.9%.

In economic news, South Korea’s inflation grew to a four-month high and breached the central bank’s target for a seventh straight month in July, in turn bolstering the case for another interest rate increase this month. Consumer prices rose 4.7% from a year earlier, after a 4.4% gain in June. The Bank of Korea’s board will meet on Aug. 11 to discuss whether to raise borrowing costs after reports last month showed that economic growth slowed on weaker exports. Policy makers across Asia are struggling to contain rising consumer prices as food costs soar.

In China, the Purchasing Managers’ Index was at 50.7 for July compared with 50.9 in June, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said in a statement today. The reading beat most market expectations which were forecasting a larger fall. A separate manufacturing index for China released today by HSBC Holdings Plc and Markit Economics fell to 49.3 for July from 50.1 in June.

In Australia, Macarthur Coal rose 1.5% after saying those seeking to acquire the company advised that they intend to make an offer for a controlling stake in the Australian coal producer. In Tokyo, Mitsubishi UFJ rallied 5.4% after Japan’s biggest publicly traded bank said first-quarter profit tripled to a record. Elsewhere, Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities, Japan’s largest brokerages, plan to cut costs as the faltering local economy, Europe’s sovereign credit crisis and U.S. debt impasse weigh on earnings.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.