Credit Suisse posts Q2 loss

Credit Suisse has posted major quarterly losses.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Credit Suisse has reported that it made its biggest quarterly losses in close to six years over the second quarter of 2014, as the banking giant covers the cost of penalties levelled by the US authorities.

The bank’s results published today (July 22nd) reveal that in the three months to June, it lost a total of 700 million Swiss francs (£455.6 million). In the same period last year, profits stood at 1.05 billion francs.

As a result, Credit Suisse’s share price fell in today’s early trade. By 09.21 BST, it had slipped by 0.52 per cent to 25.57 francs.

The figures suggest that the bank would have been comfortably in profit over the quarter if had not had to pay a charge of 1.6 billion francs to fund a settlement with US regulators over charges of tax evasion.

Uncertainty around the progress of the lawsuit and the effect of the bank’s decision to plead guilty to criminal charges are thought to have put some clients off putting their money into Credit Suisse’s wealth management unit.

That is an increasingly important area for the bank, since new rules have stemmed the potential profits from its main line of investment banking. Bloomberg reports that in 2013, wealth management generated a third of Credit Suisse’s revenue.

Chief executive Brady W. Dougan said that excluding the impact of the huge settlement, performance had been largely strong.

“During the quarter, we continued to see good momentum with clients, while at the same time making further progress in winding-down our non-strategic units,” he explained.

“Our strategic results were solid, demonstrating the resilience of our business model, notwithstanding subdued client trading activity in certain areas which impacted both private banking & wealth management and investment banking.”

He added that the bank has finally brought all of the outstanding litigation to an end by paying the charge, meaning the bank can now move forward and face the future.

However, it is also planning to withdraw from its subscale commodities trading business, where profits are also curtailed by new regulation.

Learn more about spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.