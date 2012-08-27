Company Reporting for Week Starting August 27 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 27th August 2012
|Tiffany & Co.
|TIF
|US
|Q2
|Tuesday, 28th August 2012
|Bunzl Plc
|BNZL.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Cairn Energy Plc
|CNE.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Wednesday, 29th August 2012
|Antofagasta Plc
|ANTO.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Paddy Power Plc
|PAP.I
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Serco Group Plc
|SRP
|UK
|H1 Trade
|H.J Heinz Company
|HNZ
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 30th August 2012
|Admiral Group Plc
|ADML.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Evraz Plc
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Q2
|Hays Plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Melrose Plc
|NYN.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|The Unite Group Plc
|UTG.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Friday, 31st August 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.