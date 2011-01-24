Company Reporting Dates Starting January 24 2011

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2011 11:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

 

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results Time
Monday 24th January 2011
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY AXP US Q4 AMC
Mcdonalds MCD US Q4 BMO
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS TXN US Q4
Tuesday 25th January 2011
JONHSON & JOHNSON JNJ US Q4
3M CAMPANY MMM US Q4
VERIZON VZ US Q4
UNITED STATES STEEL CORP. GD US Q4
YAHOO, INC. YHOO US Q4
WH SMITH PLC SMWH.L UK TRADING
UNITED UTILITIES UU.L UK TRADING
THE BOEING CAMPANY BA US Q4
CONOCOPHILLIPS COP US Q4
Wenesday 26th January 2011
GENERAL DYNAMICS GD US Q4
QUALCOMM INC QCOM US Q4
STARBUCKS SBUX US Q4
XEROX CORP XRX US Q4
Thurday 27th January 2011
AMAZON.COM INC AMZN US Q4
CATERPILLAR INC CAT US Q4
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CL US Q4
LOCKHEAD MARTIN LMT US Q4
MIRCROSOFT MSFT US Q2
MOTOROLA, INC MSI US Q4
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY PG US Q2
SANDISK CORP SWK US Q4
AT&T T US Q4
TIME WARNER CABLE  INC TWC US Q4
ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L UK FINAL
BRITISH SKY BROUDCASTING GROUP PLC BSY.L UK H1
KAZAKHMYS PLC KAZ.L UK Q4 OUTPUT
MITCHELLS & Butlers PLC MAB.l UK TRADING
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC POG.L UK TRADING
TULLOW OIL PLC TLW.L UK TRADING
VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L UK Q3 FY
Friday 28th January 2011
CHEVRON CVX US Q4
* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.