Company Reporting Dates Starting January 24 2011
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 24th January 2011
|AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
|AXP
|US
|Q4
|AMC
|Mcdonalds
|MCD
|US
|Q4
|BMO
|TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
|TXN
|US
|Q4
|Tuesday 25th January 2011
|JONHSON & JOHNSON
|JNJ
|US
|Q4
|3M CAMPANY
|MMM
|US
|Q4
|VERIZON
|VZ
|US
|Q4
|UNITED STATES STEEL CORP.
|GD
|US
|Q4
|YAHOO, INC.
|YHOO
|US
|Q4
|WH SMITH PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|TRADING
|UNITED UTILITIES
|UU.L
|UK
|TRADING
|THE BOEING CAMPANY
|BA
|US
|Q4
|CONOCOPHILLIPS
|COP
|US
|Q4
|Wenesday 26th January 2011
|GENERAL DYNAMICS
|GD
|US
|Q4
|QUALCOMM INC
|QCOM
|US
|Q4
|STARBUCKS
|SBUX
|US
|Q4
|XEROX CORP
|XRX
|US
|Q4
|Thurday 27th January 2011
|AMAZON.COM INC
|AMZN
|US
|Q4
|CATERPILLAR INC
|CAT
|US
|Q4
|COLGATE-PALMOLIVE
|CL
|US
|Q4
|LOCKHEAD MARTIN
|LMT
|US
|Q4
|MIRCROSOFT
|MSFT
|US
|Q2
|MOTOROLA, INC
|MSI
|US
|Q4
|PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
|PG
|US
|Q2
|SANDISK CORP
|SWK
|US
|Q4
|AT&T
|T
|US
|Q4
|TIME WARNER CABLE INC
|TWC
|US
|Q4
|ASTRAZENECA PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|FINAL
|BRITISH SKY BROUDCASTING GROUP PLC
|BSY.L
|UK
|H1
|KAZAKHMYS PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Q4 OUTPUT
|MITCHELLS & Butlers PLC
|MAB.l
|UK
|TRADING
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|POG.L
|UK
|TRADING
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|TRADING
|VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Q3 FY
|Friday 28th January 2011
|CHEVRON
|CVX
|US
|Q4
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.