Company Reporting Dates Starting February 28 2011
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 28th February 2011
|AER Lingus
|AER.L
|UK
|Q4
|07.00
|Avis Europe
|AVE.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|Bunzl Plc
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Final
|Hays Plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|H1
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Final
|08.15
|Pearson Plc
|PSON.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|Pursuit Dynamics
|PUDY.L
|UK
|Analyst
|09.30
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.0
|US
|Q4
|Tuesday 1st March 2011
|Cookson Group Plc
|CKSN.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|07.00
|Fresnillo Plc
|FRES.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|Persimmon Plc
|PSN.L
|UK
|Final
|Xchanging Plc London
|XCH.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|Wenesday 2nd March 2011
|Admiral Group Plc
|ADML.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|ITV Plc
|ITV.L
|UK
|Final
|Standard Chartered Plc
|STAN_p.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|Thurday 3rd March 2011
|Kazakhmys Plc
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Trading
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|07.00
|Friday 4th March 2011
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic
|WPP Plc
|WPP.L
|UK
|Preliminary
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
FTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.