Companies Reporting Week Starting May 16 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Time
|Monday 16th May 2011
|–
|Tuesday 17th May 2011
|AVIVA
|AV.L
|UK
|Q1 TRADE
|PADDY POWER
|PAP.I
|UK
|TRADING
|RENISHAW
|RSW.L
|UK
|Q1 TRADE
|VODAFONE GROUP
|VOD.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|YELL GROUP
|YELL.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|DELL
|DELL.O
|US
|Q1
|HOME DEPOT
|HD
|US
|Q1
|WAL-MART
|WMT
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday 18th May 2011
|EXPERIAN
|EXPN.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP
|FCCN.L
|UK
|TRADING
|ICAP
|IAP.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|MOTHERCARE
|MTC.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
|ANF
|US
|Q1
|HEWLETT-PACKARD
|HPQ
|US
|Q1
|STAPLES
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q1
|TARGET
|TGT
|US
|Q1
|Thursday 19th May 2011
|CAIRN ENERGY
|CNE.L
|UK
|TRADING
|DAIRY CREST GROUP
|DCG.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|INVENSYS
|ISYS.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|NATIONAL GRID
|NG.L
|UK
|PRELIM
|GAP
|GPS
|US
|Q1
|SEARS HOLDINGS
|SHLD.O
|US
|Q1
|Friday 20th May 2011
|–
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.