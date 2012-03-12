Companies Reporting Week Starting March 12 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 12th March 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 13th March 2012
|Antofagasta Plc
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|G4S Plc
|GFS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Prudental Plc
|PRU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|ST&ARD
|SL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 14th March 2012
|French Connection Group Plc
|FCCN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Legal & General Group Plc
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Smiths Group Plc
|SMIN.L
|UK
|H1
|Tullow Oil Plc
|TLW.L
|UK
|Final
|Thursday, 15th March 2012
|Aegis Group Plc
|AEGS.L
|UK
|Final
|F&C Asset Management Plc
|FCAM.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Home Retail Group Plc
|HOME.L
|UK
|Yr Trade
|Investec Plc
|INVP.L
|UK
|Trading
|Trinity Mirror Plc
|TNI.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 16th March 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.