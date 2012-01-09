Companies Reporting Week Starting January 9 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 9th January 2012
|Alcoa
|AA
|US
|Q4
|HMV Group
|HMV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 10th January 2012
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Debenhams
|DEB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Hays
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Marks and Spencer Group
|MKS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 11th January 2012
|Michael Page International
|MPI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Thursday, 12th January 2012
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Firstgroup
|FGP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Halfords Group
|HFD.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 13th January 2012
|Ted Baker
|TED.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|JPMorgan Chase
|JPM
|US
|Q4
FTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.