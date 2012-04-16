Companies Reporting Week Starting April 16 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 16th April 2012
|Amec Plc
|AMEC.L
|UK
|Trading
|Citigroup Inc.
|C
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 17th April 2012
|Burberry Group Plc
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading
|Daily Mail And General Trust Plc
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Trading
|Marks And Spencer Group Plc
|MKS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Rio Tinto Plc
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q1
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q1
|Intel Corp.
|INTC.O
|US
|Q1
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|US
|Q1
|The Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|US
|Q1
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|US
|Q1
|Yahoo, Inc.
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 18th April 2012
|BHP Billiton Plc
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading
|Bunzil Plc
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Trading
|Tesco Plc
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|American Express Company
|AXP
|US
|Q1
|eBay
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q1
|Marriott International
|MAR
|US
|Q1
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|YUM
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 19th Arpil 2012
|Debenhams Plc
|DEB.L
|UK
|H1
|Hammerson
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|INTL Power Plc
|IPR.L
|UK
|Trading
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Persimmon Plc
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading
|Sabmiller Plc
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading
|Advanced Micro Devices
|AMD
|US
|Q1
|Bank of America Corp.
|BAC
|US
|Q1
|BB&T Corp.
|BBT
|US
|Q1
|KeyCorp
|KEY
|US
|Q1
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q1
|Microsoft
|MSFT.O
|US
|Q3
|SanDisk Corp.
|SNDK.O
|US
|Q1
|Union Pacific
|UNP
|US
|Q1
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 20th April 2012
|William Hill Plc
|WMH.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|General Electri Co.
|GE
|US
|Q1
|McDonald’s Corp.
|MCD
|US
|Q1
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.