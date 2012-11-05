Companies Reporting for Week Starting November 5 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 5th November 2012
|Southern Co
|SO
|US
|Q3
|Time Warner Cable
|TWC
|US
|Q3
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Q3
|Inmarsat
|ISA.L
|UK
|Q3
|Ryanair Holdings
|RYA.I
|UK
|Q2
|Tuesday, 6th November 2012
|NYSE Euronext
|NYX
|US
|Q3
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q3
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Babcock International Group
|BAB.L
|UK
|H1
|Capital Shopping Centres Group
|CSCG.L
|UK
|Q3
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|Q3
|Marks and Spencer Group
|MKS.L
|UK
|H1
|Wednesday, 7th November 2012
|CBS Corp
|CBS
|US
|Q3
|JC Penney
|JCP
|US
|Q3
|Kraft Foods Group
|KRFT.0
|US
|Q3
|Macy’s
|M
|US
|Q3
|Time Warner
|TWX
|US
|Q3
|Aer Lingus Group
|AERL.I
|UK
|Q3
|BurBerry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|H1
|FirstGroup
|FGP.L
|UK
|H1
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Q3
|RandGold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q3
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|H1
|Thursday, 8th November 2012
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Q3
|Cable & Wireless
|CWC.L
|UK
|H1
|Eurasian Natural Resources
|ENRC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|Q1
|Land Securities Group
|LAND.L
|UK
|H1
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Q3
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|SuperGroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Tate & Lyle
|TATE.L
|UK
|H1
|Trinity Mirror
|TNI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Walt Disney
|DIS
|US
|Q4
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|US
|Q3
|Friday, 9th November 2012
|Hammerson
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Q3
|Rolls-Royce
|RR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.