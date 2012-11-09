Companies Reporting for Week Starting November 12th 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 12th November 2012
|Aveva Group PLC
|AVV.L
|UK
|H1
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading
|Tuesday, 13th November 2012
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|H1
|E.ON AG
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Q3
|Intesa Sanpaolo SPA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Q3
|Unicredit SPA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Q3
|Cisco Sys
|CSCO.O
|US
|Q1
|The Home Depot
|HD
|US
|Q3
|Wednesday, 14th November 2012
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|H1
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|H1
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Interim
|Staples
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q3
|Thursday, 15th November 2012
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q3
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Trading
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|H1
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|H1
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading
|Ted Baker PLC
|TED.L
|UK
|Trading
|3I Group PLC
|III_p.L
|UK
|H1
|Invensys PLC
|ISYS.L
|UK
|H1
|Applied Materials
|AMAT.O
|US
|Q4
|Dell
|DELL.O
|US
|Q3
|Wal-Mart Stores
|WMT
|US
|Q3
|Friday, 16th November 2012
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|H1
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
