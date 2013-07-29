Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday July 29 2013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


July 29, 2013 12:02 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 29th July 2013
Hiscox LTD HSX.L UK H1
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK H1
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.L UK Q1
Anadarko Petroleum Corp. APC US Q2
Tuesday, 30th July 2013
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK H1
BP PLC BP.L UK Q2
Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK H1
DRAX Group PLC DRX.L UK H1
ITV PLC ITV.L UK H1
Next PLC NXT.L UK H1
Tullett Prebon PLC TLPR.L UK Trading
Merck & Co, Inc. MRK US Q2
NYSE Euronext NYX US Q2
Pfizer PFE US Q2
United States Steel Corp. X US Q2
Wednesday, 31st July 2013
Aer Lingus Group PLC AER.L UK H1
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Q2
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK H1
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Prelim
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK H1
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK H1
Segro PLC SGRO.L UK H1
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK H1
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK H1
Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Q1
Mastercard Inc. MA US Q2
Marriott International MAR US Q2
Thursday, 1st August 2013
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK H1
Allied Irish Banks PLC ALBK.L UK H1
Astrazeneca PLC AZN.L UK Q2
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK H1
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK H1
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Q2
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Trading
ConocoPhillips COP US Q2
Kellogg Co. K US Q2
Kraft Foods Group Inc. KRFT.O US Q2
Southwestern Energy SWN US Q2
Time Warner Cable Inc. TWC US Q2
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM US Q2
Friday, 2nd August 2013
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I UK H1
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK H1
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK H1
Viacom Inc. VIAB.O US Q3

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

Economic Calendar

