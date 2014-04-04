Companies reporting for week starting Monday 7th April 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 7th April, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 7th April 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 8th April 2014 Alcoa Inc. AA US Q1 Wednesday, 9th April 2014 Evraz EVRE.L UK Prelim Thursday, 10th April 2014 Hays HAYS.L UK Trading Statement Marks and Spencer MKS.L UK Trading Statement Mothercare MTC.L UK Trading Statement WH Smith SMWH.L UK H1 Vedanta Resources VED.L UK Q4 Friday, 11th April 2014 JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM US Q1 Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L UK Trading Statement

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.