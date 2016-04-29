Companies reporting for week starting Monday 2nd May 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - HSBC Holdings Plc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 3rd May 5:00am BST
  • - Next Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST
  • - J. Sainsbury Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST
  • - Royal Dutch Shell – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 4th May 7:00am BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 2nd May 2016
Ferrari NV RACE.MI EU Earnings release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings release
Edison International EIX.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 3rd May 2016
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Earnings release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Annual meeting
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Annual meeting
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE PSMGn.DE EU Earnings release
UBS Group AG UBSG.S EU Earnings release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings release
COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Earnings release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Sales release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N US Earnings release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings release
WEC Energy Group Inc WEC.N US Earnings release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th May 2016
Next PLC NXT.L UK Sales release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Sales release
Imperial Brands PLC IMB.L UK Earnings release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.L UK Sales release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Earnings release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSb.L UK Earnings release
International Personal Finance PLC IPF.L UK Sales release
Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L UK Sales release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Sales release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Annual meeting
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Earnings release
Siemens AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Veolia Environnement SA VIE.PA EU Sales release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings release
Chubb Ltd CB.N US Earnings release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 5th May 2016
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings release
Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Earnings release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Sales release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Sales release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Sales release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Sales release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Sales release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Lancashire Holdings Ltd LRE.L UK Earnings release
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Annual meeting
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Annual meeting
Repsol SA REP.MC EU Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N US Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCK.OQ US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 6th May 2016
Capital & Counties Properties PLC CAPCC.L UK Sales release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Sales release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISPn.MI EU Earnings release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings release
