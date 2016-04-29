Companies reporting for week starting Monday 2nd May 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 2nd May 2016
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Edison International
|EIX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 3rd May 2016
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
|PSMGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|UBS Group AG
|UBSG.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|COMMERZBANK AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
|HOT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|WEC Energy Group Inc
|WEC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 4th May 2016
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Imperial Brands PLC
|IMB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSb.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|International Personal Finance PLC
|IPF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Intu Properties PLC
|INTUP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Siemens AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Chubb Ltd
|CB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 5th May 2016
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lancashire Holdings Ltd
|LRE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Repsol SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|CHK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 6th May 2016
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|CAPCC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISPn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings release