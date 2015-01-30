Companies reporting for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd February 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 2nd February 2015
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 3rd February 2015
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|New York Times Co
|NYT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 4th February 2015
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|General Motors Financial Company Inc
|US
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 5th February 2015
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lazard Ltd
|LAZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twitter Inc
|TWTR.N
|US
|Earnings release