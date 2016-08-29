Companies reporting for week starting Monday 29th August 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 29, 2016 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 29th August 2016
Exor SpA EXOR.MI EU Earnings release
Tuesday 30th August 2016
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC NOGN.L UK Earnings Release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Baloise Holding AG BALN.S EU Earnings Release
Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ACKB.BR EU Earnings Release
Alpha Bank SA ACBr.AT EU Earnings Release
H & R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 31st August 2016
Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings release
Grafton Group PLC GRF_u.L UK Earnings release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Trading Statement release
Chesnara PLC CSN.L UK Earnings release
James Fisher and Sons PLC FSJ.L UK Earnings release
Hire Group PLC HSS.L UK Earnings release
Exova Group PLC EXO.L UK Earnings release
Gulf Marine Services PLC GMS.L UK Earnings release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Earnings release
Eurobank Ergasias SA EURBr.AT EU Earnings release
Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Sales release
Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 1st September 2016
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Earnings release
Elekta publ AB EKTAb.ST EU Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Earnings release
Elekta Publ AB EKTAb.ST EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Broadcom Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.