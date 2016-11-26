Companies reporting for week starting Monday 28th November 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 28th November 2016
|Capital ∧ Counties Properties PLC
|CAPCC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aryzta AG
|ARYN.S
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Tuesday 29th November 2016
|Hogg Robinson Group PLC
|HRG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Cranswick PLC
|CWK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Acal PLC
|ACL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Countryside Properties PLC
|CSPC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mallinckrodt Plc
|MNK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tiffany ∧ Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 30th November 2016
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Greene King PLC
|GNK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|BRW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Londonmetric Property PLC
|LMPL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Findel PLC
|FDL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 1st December 2016
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Elekta AB (publ)
|EKTAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wendel SE
|MWDP.PA
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 2nd December 2016
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release