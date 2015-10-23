Companies reporting for week starting Monday 26th October 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th October 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 26th October 2015
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Sales release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Sales release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings release
AXA SA AXAF.PA US Sales release
Tuesday 27th October 2015
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings release
St James’s Palace PLC SJP.L UK Sales release
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
Man SE MANG.DE EU Earnings release
Novartis AG NOVN.VX EU Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Sales release
Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 28th October 2015
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Sales release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Sales release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Sales release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Sales release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Sales release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Sales release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Telenor ASA TEL.OL EU Earnings release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings release
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ US Earnings release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 29th October 2015
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Sales release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Sales release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Sales release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Sales release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Sales release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Sales release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Sales release
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSb.L UK Earnings release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings release
Alcatel Lucent SA ALUA.PA EU Earnings release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Sales release
Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA EU Sales release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings release
MasterCard Inc MA.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N US Earnings release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Annual meeting
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 30th October 2015
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Sales release
BG Group PLC BG.L UK Earnings release
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings release
Airbus Group SE AIR.PA EU Earnings release
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Legg Mason Inc LM.N US Earnings release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
