Companies reporting for week starting Monday 26th May 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 26th May, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 26th May 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 27th May 2014 Aveva Group AVV.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 28th May 2014 Brewin Dolphin Holdings BRW.L UK H1 Caledonia Investments CLDN.L UK Prelim De La Rue DLAR.L UK Prelim Thursday, 29th May 2014 Kingfisher KGF.L UK Q1 Trade Severn Trent SVT.L UK Prelim TATE.L UK Final Friday, 30th May 2014 No major companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.