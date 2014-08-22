Companies reporting for week starting Monday 25th August 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th August 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 25th August 2014
Best Buy BBY US Q2 trade
Tuesday 26th August 2014
Antofagasta ANTO.L UK H1 trade
Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK H1 trade
WPP WPP.L UK H1 trade
Bunzl BNZL.L UK Q2 trade
Petrofac PFC.L UK H1 trade
Regus RGU.L UK H1 trade
Wednesday 27th August 2014
Evraz EVRE.L UK H1 trade
Foxtons Group FOXT.L UK H1 trade
Kenmare Resources JEV.L UK H1 trade
Thursday 28th August 2014
HAYS HAYS.L UK Prelim
Lamprell LAM.L UK H1 trade
Paddy Power PAP.L UK H1 trade
SOCO International SIA.L UK H1 trade
Unite Group UTG.L UK H1 trade
Friday 29th August 2014
No major companies scheduled to report
