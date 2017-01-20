Companies reporting for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - easyJet Plc. – Q1 2017 Trading Statement – Tuesday 24th January 2017 before 0700 GMT
  • - Dixons Carphone Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Tuesday 24th January 2017 before 0700 GMT
  • - SKY Plc – Q2 2017 Earnings – Thursday 26th January 2017 before 0700 GMT
  • - Google. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Thursday 26th January 2017 after U.S. market close
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd January 2017
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.I UK Trading Statement Release
Computacenter PLC CCC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Trading Statement Release
SGS SA SGSN.S EU Earnings Release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings Release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings Release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings Release
Tuesday 24th January 2017
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Earnings Release
PZ Cussons PLC PZC.L UK Earnings Release
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings Release
Groupe Eurotunnel SE GETP.PA EU Sales Release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings Release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings Release
Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N US Earnings Release
Seagate Technology PLC STX.OQ US Earnings Release
Corning Inc GLW.N US Earnings Release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings Release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings Release
D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N US Earnings Release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings Release
Navient Corp NAVI.OQ US Earnings Release
Stryker Corp SYK.N US Earnings Release
Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings Release
Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N US Earnings Release
3M Co MMM.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 25th January 2017
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Trading Statement Release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Logitech International SA LOGN.S EU Earnings Release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings Release
Barry Callebaut AG BARN.S EU Sales Release
Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Earnings Release
Hess Corp HES.N US Earnings Release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings Release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings Release
W W Grainger Inc GWW.N US Earnings Release
Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N US Earnings Release
Amphenol Corp APH.N US Earnings Release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings Release
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N US Earnings Release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings Release
F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ US Earnings Release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings Release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings Release
Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ US Earnings Release
Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N US Earnings Release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings Release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings Release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 26th January 2017
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings Release
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Earnings Release
“Unilever PLC
Unilever NV”		 “ULVR.L
UNc.AS”		 UK Earnings Release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Trading Statement Release
RPC Group PLC RPC.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Hansard Global PLC HSD.L UK Sales Release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Sales Release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Trading Statement Release
PayPoint PLC PAYP.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Trading Statement Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Renishaw PLC RSW.L UK Earnings Release
Software AG SOWG.DE EU Earnings Release
Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST EU Earnings Release
Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings Release
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings Release
Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB CRDI.MI EU Earnings Release
STMicroelectronics NV STM.MI EU Earnings Release
Bankinter SA BKT.MC EU Earnings Release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings Release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Earnings Release
JCDecaux SA JCDX.PA EU Sales Release
Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings Release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings Release
Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Earnings Release
Invesco Ltd IVZ.N US Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings Release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings Release
Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN.N US Earnings Release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings Release
Praxair Inc PX.N US Earnings Release
Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK.N US Earnings Release
Comcast Corp CMCSA.OQ US Earnings Release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings Release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings Release
Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings Release
T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.OQ US Earnings Release
Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings Release
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings Release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings Release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings Release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings Release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings Release
Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N US Earnings Release
Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N US Earnings Release
Friday 27th January 2017
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings Release
UBS Group AG UBSG.S EU Earnings Release
Telia Company AB TELIA.ST EU Earnings Release
Banco de Sabadell SA SABE.MC EU Earnings Release
Atlas Copco AB ATCOa.ST EU Earnings Release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings Release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings Release
General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings Release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings Release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings Release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings Release
