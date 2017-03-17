Companies reporting for week starting Monday 20th March 2017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Next PLC. – Full Year 2016 Next PLC Earnings Release – Thursday 23rd March 2017 07.00
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 20th March 2017
Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX.L UK Earnings Release
BH Macro Ltd BHMG.L UK Earnings Release
Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC CIRCI.L UK Earnings Release
Gulf Marine Services PLC GMS.L UK Earnings Release
Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX.L EU Earnings Release
Tuesday 21st March 2017
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings Release
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Earnings Release
Lamprell PLC LAM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Hansteen Holdings PLC HSTN.L UK Earnings Release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Sales Release
Vectura Group PLC VEC.L UK Earnings Release
Game Digital PLC GMDG.L UK Earnings Release
DFS Furniture PLC DFSD.L UK Earnings Release
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Earnings Release
CEZ as CEZP.PR EU Earnings Release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L EU Earnings Release
Bellway PLC BWY.L EU Earnings Release
Fuchs Petrolub SE FPEG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings Release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG.DE EU Earnings Release
General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings Release
Lennar Corp LEN.N US Earnings Release
Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings Release
FedEx Corp FDX.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 22nd March 2017
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Earnings Release
Ferrexpo PLC FXPO.L UK Earnings Release
Savills PLC SVS.L UK Earnings Release
Henry Boot PLC BHY.L UK Earnings Release
Softcat PLC SCTS.L UK Earnings Release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L EU Earnings Release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Earnings Release
Buwog AG BWOA.VI EU Earnings Release
PVH Corp PVH.N US Earnings Release
Cintas Corp CTAS.OQ US Earnings Release
Thursday 23rd March 2017
Next PLC NXT.L UK Trading Statement Release
SOCO International PLC SIA.L UK Trading Statement Release
GVC Holdings PLC GVC.L UK Earnings Release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Earnings Release
Baloise Holding Ltd BALN.S EU Earnings Release
Rheinmetall AG RHMG.DE EU Earnings Release
Next PLC NXT.L EU Earnings Release
Wendel SE MWDP.PA EU Earnings Release
GVC Holdings PLC GVC.L EU Earnings Release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Earnings Release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Sales Release
Stada Arzneimittel AG STAGn.DE EU Sales Release
Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N US Earnings Release
Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings Release
Micron Technology Inc MU.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 24th March 2017
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings Release
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L EU Earnings Release
Italgas SpA IG.MI EU Earnings Release
