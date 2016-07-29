Companies reporting for week starting Monday 1st August 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 1st August 2016
|Trinity Mirror PLC
|TNI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Keller Group PLC
|KLR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fidessa Group PLC
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Senior PLC
|SNR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Air Liquide SA
|AIRP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 2nd August 2016
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Spirent Communications plc
|SPT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|4imprint Group PLC
|FOUR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Elementis PLC
|ELM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Greggs PLC
|GRG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Morgan Sindall Group PLC
|MGNS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SDL PLC
|SDL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tullett Prebon PLC
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Davide Campari Milano SpA
|CPRI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
|FREG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Poste Italiane SpA
|PST.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke DSM NV
|DSMN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|COMMERZBANK AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ING Groep NV
|INGA.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pitney Bowes Inc
|PBI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|RCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Procter & Gamble Co
|PG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Emerson Electric Co
|EMR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Aetna Inc
|AET.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Cerner Corp
|CERN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 3rd August 2016
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SOCO International PLC
|SIA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ferrexpo PLC
|FXPO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Axel Springer SE
|SPRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Clorox Co
|CLX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Delphi Automotive PLC
|DLPH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Humana Inc
|HUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Metlife Inc
|MET.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Prudential Financial Inc
|PRU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|First Solar Inc
|FSLR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Western Union Co
|WU.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 4th August 2016
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RPS Group PLC
|RPS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA
|MDBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Atlantia SpA
|ATL.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl
|PMII.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nokia Corp
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe BIC SA
|BICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Beiersdorf AG
|BEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Securitas AB
|SECUb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|CHK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Iron Mountain Inc
|IRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 5th August 2016
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Erste Group Bank AG
|ERST.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco Popolare Sc
|BAPO.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release