Companies reporting for week starting Monday 15th June 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th June 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 15th June 2015
|Majestic Wine PLC
|MJW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 16th June 2015
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|FactSet Research Systems Inc
|FDS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|John Wiley & Sons Inc
|JWa.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 17th June 2015
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Betfair Group PLC
|BETF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Celesio AG
|CLSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
|IKBG.F
|EU
|Earnings release
|Remy Cointreau SA
|RCOP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 18th June 2015
|Darty PLC
|DRTY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Keller Group PLC
|KLR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Farnell PLC
|PFL.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Findel PLC
|FDL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rite Aid Corp
|RAD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
|SWHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 19th June 2015
|St Ives PLC
|SIV.L
|UK
|Sales release