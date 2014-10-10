Companies reporting for week starting Monday 13th October 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 13th October 2014
No major companies scheduled to report
Tuesday 14th October 2014
 Carpetright plc  CATVU.L  UK  Trading update
 Burberry Group plc  BRBY.L  UK  H1 results
 SABMiller plc  SAB.L  UK  Q2 results
 Ashmore Group plc  ASHM.L  UK  Q1 results
 Hargreaves Lansdown plc  HRGV.L  UK  Interim statement
 Michael Page International plc  MPI.L  UK  Q3 results
 Citigroup Inc  C  US  Q3 results
 CSX Corp  CSX  US  Q3 results
 Intel Corp  INTC.O  US  Q3 results
 Johnson & Johnson  JNJ  US  Q3 results
 JPMorgan Chase & Co  JPM  US  Q3 results
 Wells Fargo  WFC  US  Q3 results
 
Wednesday 15th October 2014
 Rio Tinto plc  RIO.L  UK  Q3 results
 American Express Co  AXP  US  Q3 results
 Bank of America Corp  BAC  US  Q3 results
 BlackRock Inc  BLK  US  Q3 results
 eBay Inc  EBAY.O  US  Q3 results
 KeyCorp  KEY  US  Q3 results
 Netflix Inc  NFLX.O  US  Q3 results
 Charles Schwab Corp  SCHW  US  Q3 results
Thursday 16th October 2014
 Man Group plc  EMG.L  UK  Q3 results
 Ferrexpo plc  FXPO.L  UK  Q3 results
 EVRAZ plc  EVRE.L  UK  Q3 results
 Diageo plc  DGE.L  UK  Q1 results
 Rank Group plc  RNK.L  UK  Interim statement
 Bunzl plc  BNZL.L  UK  Interim statement
 WH Smith plc  SMWH.L  UK  Earnings report
 Fresnillo plc  FRES.L  UK  Interim statement
 British Sky Broadcasting Group plc  BSY.L  UK  Earnings report
 BB&T Corp  BBT  US  Q3 results
 Capital One Financial Corp  COF  US  Q3 results
 Delta Air Lines  DAL  US  Q3 results
 Fifth Third Bancorp  FITB.O  US  Q3 results
 Google Inc  GOOGL.O  US  Q3 results
 Goldman Sachs  GS  US  Q3 results
 Schlumberger NV  SLB  US  Q3 results
 SanDisk Corp  SNDK.O  US  Q3 results
Friday 17th October 2014
 Travis Perkins plc  TPK.L  UK  Interim statement
 Bank of New York Mellon Corp  BK  US  Q3 results
 Comerica Inc  CMA  US  Q3 results
 General Electric Co  GE  US  Q3 results
 Morgan Stanley  MS  US  Q3 results
 SunTrust Banks Inc  STI  US  Q3 results
