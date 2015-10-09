Companies reporting for week starting Monday 12th October 2015

October 9, 2015 5:41 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 12th October 2015
Assura PLC AGRP.L UK Annual meeting
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Sales release
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA EU Sales release
Tuesday 13th October 2015
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Sales release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.VX EU Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Annual meeting
CSX Corp CSX.N US Earnings release
Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Annual meeting
JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 14th October 2015
Scancell Holdings PLC SCLP.L UK Annual meeting
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Sales release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Sales release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Annual meeting
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 15th October 2015
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Sales release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Mattioli Woods PLC MTWL.L UK Annual meeting
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Annual meeting
Filtronic PLC FTC.L UK Annual meeting
Hellermanntyton Group PLC HTY.L UK Annual meeting
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Sales release
Syngenta AG SYNN.VX EU Sales release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Corp GS.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings release
Friday 16th October 2015
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Sales release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Sales release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Sales release
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
