Companies Reporting for Week Starting May 9 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 7th May 2012
|No Companies reporting
|Tuesday, 8th May 2012
|HSBC Holdings Plc
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Walt Disney Company
|DIS
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 9th May 2012
|Carphone Warehouse Group Plc
|CPW.L
|UK
|Trading
|Easyjet Plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|H1
|Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
|IHG.L
|UK
|Q1
|ITV Plc
|ITV.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Prudental Plc
|PRU
|UK
|Q1
|J Sainsbury Plc
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Sage Group Plc
|SGE.L
|UK
|Interim
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO.O
|US
|Q3
|Macy’s Inc
|M
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 10th May 2012
|Barratt Developments Plc
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading
|BT Group Plc
|BT.L
|UK
|Q4
|Dixons Retail Plc
|DXNS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Eurasian Natural Resources Corp Plc
|ENRC.L
|UK
|Trading
|Old Mutual Plc
|OML.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Rank Group Plc
|RNK.L
|UK
|Trading
|Supergroup Plc
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading
|Trinity Mirror Plc
|TNI.L
|UK
|Trading
|John Wood Group Plc
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Friday, 11th May 2012
|Centrica Plc
|CNA.L
|UK
|Trading
|BAA Airports Ltd
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Traffic
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.