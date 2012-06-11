Companies Reporting for Week Starting June 11 2012
Major UK and US Companies: Key companies reporting this week include Tesco, HSBC, Sainsbury’s, Anglo American, Kroger Co and more. Company Ticker Country Results Monday, […]
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Country
|
Results
|Monday, 11th June 2012
|Tesco Plc
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|No US companies reporting
|Tuesday, 12th June 2012
|Ted Baker Plc
|TED.L
|UK
|Trading
|No US companies reporting
|Wednesday, 13th June 2012
|HSBC holding Plc
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Analyst
|J Sainsbury Plc
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|No US companies reporting
|Thursday, 14th June 2012
|Anglo American Plc
|AAL.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Mulberry Group Plc
|MUL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|The Kroger Co.
|KR
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 15th June 2012
|No companies to report
* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.