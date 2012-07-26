Companies Reporting for Week Starting July 7 2012
Major UK and US Companies: Key companies reporting this week include McDonald’s, Texas Instruments, Pepsi Co, Amazon, ITV, Kazakhmys and AT&T. Company Ticker Country Results […]
Key companies reporting this week include McDonald’s, Texas Instruments, Pepsi Co, Amazon, ITV, Kazakhmys and AT&T.
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Country
|
Results
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.0
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|H1
|
Tuesday, 24th July 2012
|AT&T
|T
|US
|Q2 Trade
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Whirlpool Corp
|WAT
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Carpetright
|CATU.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|CSR
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Dragon Oil
|DGO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Man Group
|EMG.L
|UK
|H1
|Imperial Tobacco Group
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|
Wednesday, 25th July 2012
|Ford Motor Co
|F
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Motorolla Solutions
|MSI
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Pepsi Co
|PEP
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Visa Inc
|V
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Whole Food Market
|WFM.0
|US
|Q3 Trade
|British American Tobacco
|BATS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|British Land Co
|BLND.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q! Trade
|EasyJet
|EJZ.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|BAA Airports
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Q2
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|H1
|
Thursday, 26th July 2012
|Amazon.Com
|AMZN.0
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Expedia
|EXPE.0
|US
|Q2 Trade
|The New York Times
|NYT
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Starbucks
|SBUX.0
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Astrazeneca
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|BSkyB
|BSY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Centrica
|CNA.L
|UK
|H1
|Compass Group
|CPG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Capital Shopping Centres Group
|CPG.L
|UK
|H1
|Investec
|INVP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Invensys
|ISYS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|ITV
|ITV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Lonmin
|LMI.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|MoneySuperMarket.Com
|MONY.L
|UK
|H1
|Reed Elsevier
|REL.L
|UK
|H1
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR.L
|UK
|H1
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Tate & Lyle
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Unilever
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q2
|
Friday, 27th July 2012
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|H1
|Allied Irish Banks
|ALBK.L
|UK
|H1
|Carphone Warehouse group
|CPW.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|H1
|3I Group
|III.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Pearson
|PSON.L
|UK
|H1
|United Utilities Group
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|H1
|Aon
|AON
|US
|Q2 Trade
* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close
