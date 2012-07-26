Companies Reporting for Week Starting July 7 2012

July 26, 2012 12:51 PM
Major UK and US Companies:

Key companies reporting this week include McDonald’s, Texas Instruments, Pepsi Co, Amazon, ITV, Kazakhmys and AT&T.

Company

Ticker

Country

Results
McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q2 Trade
Texas Instruments TXN.0 US Q2 Trade
Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK H1

Tuesday, 24th July 2012
AT&T T US Q2 Trade
United Parcel Service UPS US Q2 Trade
Whirlpool Corp WAT US Q2 Trade
Carpetright CATU.L UK Q1 Trade
CSR CSR.L UK Q2 Trade
Dragon Oil DGO.L UK Trading Statement
Man Group EMG.L UK H1
Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L UK Trading Statement

Wednesday, 25th July 2012
Ford Motor Co F US Q2 Trade
Motorolla Solutions MSI US Q2 Trade
Pepsi Co PEP US Q2 Trade
Visa Inc V US Q3 Trade
Whole Food Market WFM.0 US Q3 Trade
British American Tobacco BATS.L UK Q1 Trade
British Land Co BLND.L UK Trading Statement
BT Group BT.L UK Q! Trade
EasyJet EJZ.L UK Q3 Trade
BAA Airports FERBA.UL UK Q2
GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q2 Trade
Tullow Oil TLW.L UK H1

Thursday, 26th July 2012
Amazon.Com AMZN.0 US Q2 Trade
Expedia EXPE.0 US Q2 Trade
The New York Times NYT US Q2 Trade
Starbucks SBUX.0 US Q3 Trade
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM US Q2 Trade
Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q2 Trade
BSkyB BSY.L UK Prelim
Centrica CNA.L UK H1
Compass Group CPG.L UK Trading Statement
Capital Shopping Centres Group CPG.L UK H1
Investec INVP.L UK Trading Statement
Invensys ISYS.L UK Q1 Trade
ITV ITV.L UK Trading Statement
Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Q2 Output
Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Q3 Trade
Lonmin LMI.L UK Q3 Trade
MoneySuperMarket.Com MONY.L UK H1
Reed Elsevier REL.L UK H1
Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L UK H1
SABMiller SAB.L UK Q1 Trade
Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK Trading Statement
Unilever ULVR.L UK Q2

Friday, 27th July 2012
Anglo American AAL.L UK H1
Allied Irish Banks ALBK.L UK H1
Carphone Warehouse group CPW.L UK Q1 Trade
Barclays BARC.L UK H1
3I Group III.L UK Trading statement
Pearson PSON.L UK H1
United Utilities Group UU.L UK Trading Statement
William Hill WMH.L UK H1
Aon AON US Q2 Trade

* Before Markets Open** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

