Companies Reporting for Week Starting December 10th 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 10th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Tuesday, 11th December 2012
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q2
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Trading
|BAA Airports LTD
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Traffic
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading
|Dollar General Corp.
|DG
|US
|Q3
|Wednesday,12th December 2012
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.O
|US
|Q1
|Supergroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|H1
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 13th December 2012
|Adobe Systems
|ADBE.O
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 30th November 2012
|No Companies Reporting
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.