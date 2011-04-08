GBP/USD Range: 1.6318 – 1.6408 Support: 1.6300 Resistance: 1.6420 Closed in NY at $1.6320, with initial sales into early Asia taking rate back to $1.6316. Strong cross yen demand post Tokyo fix provided the reversal momentum, cable trading off lows and trading through resistance at $1.6450, which triggered stops above here and above $1.6364 taking the rate on to a high of $1.6394. However, rally lagged euro-dollar’s stronger move and allowed euro-sterling to push up from early lows of stg0.8760 to stg0.8788, with the cross pressing on highs into early Europe. Cable was seen meeting decent resistance on approach to recent highs at $1.6403, though pullbacks so far have remained supported above $1.6370. Rate currently trades around $1.6380. Offers seen placed between $1.6400/10, a break to open a move toward $1.6430 ahead of stronger interest between $1.6450/60. UK input/output prices due for release at 0830GMT while US calendar looking light.

EUR/USD Range: 1.4292 – 1.4405 Support: 1.4200 Resistance: 1.4430 Concern over a possible US government shutdown, due to ongoing failure to agree the Budget, was seen weighing heavily on the dollar and added to euro-dollar’s rapid rise, the break of $1.4350 triggering stops to take rate on to $1.4375 where it initially stalled. The dip under $1.4350 was greeted by Asian sovereign demand with the second attempt higher taking out a suggested barrier at $1.4375 and taking rate on to an eventual high of $1.4405 (note a German name was a heavy buyer of overnight strikes at $1.4400 Thursday). Rate backed off highs, as spec traders pared back longs ahead of the European open, but underlying buoyant tone remains in place into early Europe with traders noting Asian central bank interventions to buy dollars overnight which should lead to euro-dollar demand for reserve balancing into Europe.