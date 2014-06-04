Chrysler reveals rising sales data

Sales of Chrysler vehicles rose during the month of May.


June 4, 2014 11:15 AM
Chrysler has posted a rise in its monthly sales for the 50th consecutive period.

The car manufacturer stated that Jeep brand sales were up by 58 per cent over the course of the month, recording the brand's best sales month ever for the third consecutive month.

All in all, eight Chrysler Group vehicles set sales records in May, while the firm's Ram pickup truck sales rose by 17 per cent to record their best May sales since 2005.

Fiat brand sales were up by 18 per cent and Chrysler revealed that this was the best May sales ever for these models. Chrysler has been owned by Fiat since a takeover earlier in the year.

Reid Bigland, head of US sales, stated that sales of Jeep sport-utility vehicles and Ram pickups performed well over the course of the month. Brisk May sales were experienced by the company over five weekends and the Memorial Day holiday.

He said: "For the third consecutive month, our Jeep brand recorded its best sales month ever helping Chrysler Group to achieve its 50th-consecutive month of year-over-year sales gains. The Dodge Dart compact car had its best sales month ever, while our Ram pickup truck recorded another double-digit sales increase."

Sales records

The Jeep Compass posted the largest year-over-year percentage sales gain of any Chrysler Group vehicle in May, with the model's sales up by 64 per cent over the course of the month. The Dodge Dart compact car was another of the company's cars to have posted its best sales month ever in May, with the brand seeing sales rise by 16 per cent during the month.

Despite the impressive set of sales data for Chrysler revealed by the firm for the month of May, the share price of parent firm Fiat is down considerably in the early stages of trading in Milan this morning (June 4th). By 08:39 BST, stocks in the carmaker were down by more than one per cent and were continuing to fall as the session went on.

