Choppy trading as Spanish stocks fall on Monti warning whilst German Ifo beats expectations

European stock markets were mixed on Monday in choppy trade after investors bought tentatively into UK and German stocks following better than expected German Ifo […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2012 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets were mixed on Monday in choppy trade after investors bought tentatively into UK and German stocks following better than expected German Ifo data, whilst the fact that the People’s Party failed to secure an outright majority in a Spanish regional election is weighing on Spanish stocks.

By mid morning trade the FTSE 100 had gained 17 points, whilst the Spanish IBEX fell 1.6% and the DAX switched between small gains and losses.

The German Ifo reading was a positive surprise and did help to encourage some bargain hunting in UK and German stocks after weak trading last week, however it’s the Spanish regional election results that are weighing on market sentiment today. A warning from Italian Prime Minister, Mario Monti, that Spain’s struggle to control its finances could reignite the European debt crisis is politically timed; coming ahead of the Spanish budget on 30 March but also coinciding with the People’s Party failure to secure an outright majority in Andalusian elections yesterday.

The failure of Mariano Rajoy, the Spanish Prime Minister, to secure a majority in the most populated autonomous region of Spain escalates concerns that Rajoy may not have the political power to force through the tough fiscal austerity needed to help reign in the country’s debt pile within the forthcoming budget. The fact that this view was reinforced by Mario Monti over the weekend merely escalates those concerns and as such, we have seen clients reduce positions in Spanish stocks, and financials in particular, with the Spanish IBEX index losing over 1% as a result.

UK and German stocks did receive a boost from better than expected German Ifo data, with the confidence measure coming in at 109.8 – a tad higher than expected – against forecasts of 109.6, whilst current conditions fell less sharply than expected to 117.4 and expectations rose to 102.7. The readings were well received by the market and boost hopes that German business confidence is resilient, despite a raft of weak global economic data, in the strongest economy of the eurozone.

From a sector perspective in London trade, it is the miners that continue to be a key drag on the FTSE 100 Index, with the sector losing another 0.7%. On the positive front, much of the mining weakness has however been countered by strength in oil stocks, whilst travel and leisure firms and tobacco stocks have also enjoyed a strong mornings trade.

Aberdeen Asset Management shares rally on net inflows
Aberdeen Asset Management was the top stock gainer in FTSE large cap trade, with the firm’s shares price rallying 4.7% after announcing client funds had increased by £1.4billion in the first two months of the year, to leave assets under management at £184.4bn for the end of February; a sign of growing confidence in the firm. The stock, which was recently promoted to the FTSE 100, rallied 11p to trade at 261p, just 6p shy of a new 10-year high.

Ophir Energy charges 15% higher after new discovery
Shares in oil explorer Ophir energy rallied 15% after its joint venture with BG Group off the coast of Tanzania discovered more gas than forecast at its Jodari-1 well. The firm said that it was a very strong start to their five well 2012 Tanzania drilling campaign and the discovery triggered several brokers into upgrading their guidance on the stock. BG Groups shares also rose 1% on the back of the discovery.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.