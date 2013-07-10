Choppy trade sees Nikkei fall back

The Nikkei was down today (July 10th), erasing some of the strong gains that were recorded by the index earlier in the week.

Although the Nikkei was down by 1.4 per cent on Monday, it rose by 2.6 per cent yesterday only to drop back by 0.4 per cent over the course of today's session.

According to a report by Reuters, unexpectedly weak Chinese trade data heightened concerns among investors about a widening slowdown in the second-largest economy in the world.

As China is also one of Japan's top export markets, the health of its economy has a major impact on markets such as the Nikkei.

While the Nikkei recorded a 0.4 per cent drop today, the broader Topix index enjoyed a more stable session, but still closed the day down 0.1 per cent to 1,195.20.

Today's losses come after the Nikkei ended yesterday's trading at its highest closing since May 24th to be around 40 per cent up on the year so far.

