Chinese policy buoys AUD and risk

The AUD was supported in what was a dull start to the week in FX markets. Risk and the AUD were the main beneficiaries, with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2013 9:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD was supported in what was a dull start to the week in FX markets. Risk and the AUD were the main beneficiaries, with news that China will allow greater private investment in state controlled industries along with the expansion of farmers’ land rights and speculation that China will loosen their one child policy.

Equities and risk are in a sweet spot following Janet Yellen reiterating last week the need for monetary stimulus whilst inflation and growth remain weak making a December taper very unlikely.

CFTC position data for the week ending 12th of November showed USD longs more than doubled to $13 billion with AUD and GBP shorts looking the vehicle of choice and, although this data is now a week old, it will get some focus as the FX markets prepare for year-end market positioning.

The week ahead sees a long list of Fed speeches; including that of Bernanke’s and also some US data – including retail sales, minutes from the previous RBA, FOMC and BOE meetings. Germany also sees a data heavy week with the German ZEW index, manufacturing PMI, GDP and the IFO survey due.

In Asia we have the BOJ meeting and the November economic report.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3470-1.3330-1.3390 | Resistance 1.3545-1.3565-1.3630

 



USD/JPY

Supports 99.60-99.45-99.10  | Resistance 100.45-100.60-101.55

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6055-1.5990-1.5945 | Resistance 1.6165-1.6200-1.6260

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.