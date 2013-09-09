Chinese exports beat expectations in August

The Chinese economy appears to be bouncing back.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 9, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Chinese exports market grew at a faster rate than had been initially anticipated by analysts during August, according to the release of new data.

Figures from the Asian nation showed shipments rose 7.2 per cent during the month compared to the previous year, with predictions having been around the 5.5 per cent mark.

Liu Li-Gang and Zhou Hao, economists at ANZ, stated that August trade sustained the upward trend seen since July and noted this is accelerating growth momentum and improving market sentiment, reports BBC News.

"Better exports in July and August reflect improving external demand," said Joey Chew, an economist with Barclays.

He added the global economy is heading for a modest recovery in the second half of the year, which will continue to support the exports market in China.

This comes shortly after the release of the latest preliminary survey by HSBC showed a sharp rebound in manufacturing activity in the Asian nation over the course of August.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.