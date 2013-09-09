Chinese exports beat expectations in August

The Chinese exports market grew at a faster rate than had been initially anticipated by analysts during August, according to the release of new data.

Figures from the Asian nation showed shipments rose 7.2 per cent during the month compared to the previous year, with predictions having been around the 5.5 per cent mark.

Liu Li-Gang and Zhou Hao, economists at ANZ, stated that August trade sustained the upward trend seen since July and noted this is accelerating growth momentum and improving market sentiment, reports BBC News.

"Better exports in July and August reflect improving external demand," said Joey Chew, an economist with Barclays.

He added the global economy is heading for a modest recovery in the second half of the year, which will continue to support the exports market in China.

This comes shortly after the release of the latest preliminary survey by HSBC showed a sharp rebound in manufacturing activity in the Asian nation over the course of August.

