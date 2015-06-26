China Shares in broker Guotai Junan jump 44

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2015 1:36 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

China’s third-biggest brokerage, Guotai Junan Securities Co, has seen its shares jump 44 per cent today (June 26th) in Shanghai after it raised 30.1 billion yuan (£3 billion). This is the country’s largest initial public offering in five years, according to Reuters.

Shares in the company jumped to 28.38 yuan today, compared to their IPO price of 19.71 yuan.

The company told Reuters it plans to use the funds to expand the financial services it provides, improve its underwriting capabilities and broaden its asset management business.

The performance of the stock reflects the “herd mentality” of Chinese investors, Francis Lun, chief executive officer of Hong Kong brokerage Geo Securities, told CNBC. “That’s typical of Chinese markets. You have an issue and everybody jumps on it.”

These good results come as the Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 7.4 per cent to 4193.64 today, as a growing number of analysts warn that valuations have climbed too far.

The slide in Chinese shares is also blamed on fresh government moves to tighten rules for margin financing.

Related tags:

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.