China reveals new measures to boost economic growth

China is set to build railways, roads and airports along the Yangtze River.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

New measures designed to boost the Chinese economy have been announced, including a wide range of ambitious infrastructure projects.

Along the Yangtze River, which links the city of Shanghai to the less developed inland regions of China, the government is set to build new airports, roads and railways.

China has been taking various steps in the last few weeks to boost economic growth in the Asian nation amid fears the country could be heading for a slowdown in the coming months.

The nation's economy grew by 7.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year, which was down from the figure of 7.7 per cent recorded by the Chinese economy between January and March 2013.

In a statement released yesterday, the State Council said that the decision to build a multi-tier transport system alongside the Yangtze River is set to create a new economic belt along the river. According to the state-owned Xinhua news agency, the body said: "Better use of the so-called 'golden waterway' can boost economic integration between developed and impoverished regions and inject fresh energy into China's economic growth."

Bank lending

China's central bank also revealed that it is going to encourage banks to lend more money to companies, as this should boost exports and in turn be good news for the country's economy.

It is only a few days since the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) promised to tighten supervision over the shadow banking sector in the country. It said loans will be increased and borrowing costs are to be capped in a move the organisation says will boost the supply of funds to the real economy.

CBRC's vice-president Wang Zhaoxing told a news conference that ways to manage deposit-to-loan ratios are going to be improved by the body as well.

Other infrastructure projects announced by the Chinese government include improvements to the navigation capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, while standardised ships are going to be adapted for the Yangtze as this will encourage the development of energy-saving vessels.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.