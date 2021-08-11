China A50 recovery under review

Last month, the PBOC surprised the market with a dovish shift that included an increase in aggregate finance and a 50bp cut to the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) for the first time since April 2020.

August 11, 2021 5:54 AM
China flag
The dovish shift an indication that the Chinese economy had slowed more than expected in the June quarter. This was confirmed a few days later as Q2 GDP declined from a base effect distorted 18.3% rise in Q1 to a below-consensus 7.9% in Q2. 
 
Playing a large part in the softer Q2 GDP data, a resurgence in Covid, impacting catering, travel, and entertainment. In recent weeks, the spread of the Delta variant has accelerated across more than half of China’s 31 provinces. 

While most of China’s population is vaccinated, officials are tackling the outbreaks with mass testing and targeted lockdown, presenting a significant downside threat to the economy. Other headwinds have also emerged this month, including the recent regulatory crackdown and weak business confidence and trade data for July. 

In response to these headwinds, several banks have revised their 3Q China GDP forecasts, including Goldman Sachs. They cut their Q3 forecast by 3.5pp to 2.3% (quarter-on-quarter annualized) and full-year 2021 growth by 0.3pp to 8.3%, while highlighting risks remain to the downside. 

Authorities are expected to respond with increased policy support, including two more 50bp RRR cuts and increasing aggregate finance and fiscal support, which does make the release a few moments ago of lower than expected aggregate financing data for July at 1.06 trillion yuan vs. 3.67 trillion yuan in June somewhat baffling. 

Turning to the chart of the China A50, the decline from the February 20688 high to the recent 14583 low appears to be a multi-month correction after a strong run higher in the two years beforehand. 

An indication the correction is complete at the 14583 low and that the uptrend has resumed would be an ability to reclaim the band of resistance, formerly support at 16,500/17,000. Until this occurs, a retest of the 14853 low remains possible. 

Market chart showing performance of China A50. Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of 11th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: China A50 Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China A50 articles

asia_04
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
By:
David Scutt
June 5, 2024 03:54 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 18, 2024 07:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.