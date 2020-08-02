China A50 Index (Intraday): Supported by a Rising Trend line
Caixin China Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in July (vs 51.1 expected, 51.2 in June). Key findings included: "Output and new orders both rise at fastest rates for nine and-a-half years (...) Export sales fall at softer pace (...) Inflationary pressures pick up."
Source: Trading Economic
In the above chart, the PMI data shows a gradual improvement and even breaks the level before the outbreak of coronavirus. It suggests that the manufacturing activity of China is back to normal.
From a technical point of view, the China A50 Index is supported by a rising trend line in 1-hour chart, suggesting the bullish outlook.
Currently, the index prices stand above both 20-period and 50-period moving averages.
Bullish readers could set the support level at the previous low at 15110, while the resistance levels would be located at 15480 (reaction high of July 31) and 15815 (reaction high of July 22) respectively.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Source: Trading Economic
In the above chart, the PMI data shows a gradual improvement and even breaks the level before the outbreak of coronavirus. It suggests that the manufacturing activity of China is back to normal.
From a technical point of view, the China A50 Index is supported by a rising trend line in 1-hour chart, suggesting the bullish outlook.
Currently, the index prices stand above both 20-period and 50-period moving averages.
Bullish readers could set the support level at the previous low at 15110, while the resistance levels would be located at 15480 (reaction high of July 31) and 15815 (reaction high of July 22) respectively.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest China A50 articles
June 5, 2024 03:54 AM
June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
May 29, 2024 06:03 AM