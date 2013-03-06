Charting Cycles in Global Indices

As the Dow Jones Industrials Index hits a new all time high of 14,320 today (exactly on the four-year anniversary of the 12-year lows known […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 6, 2013 6:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the Dow Jones Industrials Index hits a new all time high of 14,320 today (exactly on the four-year anniversary of the 12-year lows known as generational low), here are a few facts worth bearing in mind.

1.    The Dow-30 may have hit new highs, but its 115% rally from those March 2009 lows is less than the NASDAQ and S&P500, which are up 148% and 125% respectively;

2.    The above fact is partly explained due to the technology fuelled rally of the past year led by the likes of Google and Apple.

3.    In Europe, both of the Dax-30 and FTSE-100 reached their cycle lows on March 9, 2009. To date, the Dax is up 114% compared to 81% for the FTSE. Like its US counterpart, the DAX is a modest 2% away from its 2007 high, but unlike those indices, the German index stipulates that its member companies derive their revenues from within Germany. This shields the index from global headwinds as may be the case of the FTSE-member companies, whose international exposure tend to be more sensitive from synchronised slowdown.

4.    The Nikkei-225 and Bovespa highlight key differences. Considering Japanese PM Abe’s aggressive approach to reflate the economy by breaking the vicious cycle of deflation, which prevailed in six of the last 10 years, the negative consequences on the yen may only empower the Nikkei further. The Nikkei’s 56% increase from the 2008 lows is the biggest rise sustained by the index since those generational lows. Last year’s 23% increase was the first annual rise since 2005. Comparing Japan’s early stage of an aggressive easing policy to Brazil’s two-year rate-cutting campaign (which appears to near its end), the Nikkei’s upside may just be getting started.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.