Carillion goes into liquidation UK Governments Costly Mistake

The FTSE has had a rather miserable start to the new week, opening lower despite Asian shares hitting a new historic high overnight following an impressive close in the US on Friday. After a strong two week run, European bourses were looking more than a little tired.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2018 4:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE has had a rather miserable start to the new week, opening lower despite Asian shares hitting a new historic high overnight following an impressive close in the US on Friday. After a strong two week run, European bourses were looking more than a little tired.

There was little doubt what was dragging the FTSE lower and weighing on sentiment this morning as British construction and services firm Carillion goes into liquidation. The firm is over 200 years old and employees around 43,000 worldwide, including 20,000 in the UK. Rumours over the health of the constructor, which is used extensively by the government winning many construction contracts for the UK public sector service, have been rife for a while. 

It has been more than surprising, possibly even negligent that the UK government continued to dish out contracts to Carillion even though their future has looked uncertain for some time. Over £2 billion worth of government contracts were handed to Carillion during the time that the firm gave three profit warnings. This screams negligence on the behalf of the government and is a costly mistake that the UK government can ill afford.  

The government refused to bail -out the firm, which had over £1.5 billion in debt and the banks refused to rescue the construction giant at the 11th hour. As a result of the compulsory liquidation thousands of jobs as risk and potentially public services could be impacted. This is yet another huge embarrassment for the UK government, which appears to be moving from mishap to mishap. 

Whilst the government has promised to continue paying Carillion workers to ensure pubic services delivered by Carillion continue to operate, they need to make sure they get a grasp on the unfolding situation quickly. will be a very costly mistake made by the government as they could be paying maintenance contract workers providing public services for some time. The very fact that Carillion have gone into liquidation rather than administration scream volumes over the state of the financials at the firm; there were no assets to sell so no administration. 

The knock-on effect on the broader economy could be large, given that the potential number of job losses are in the thousands. Whilst trading in Carillion has been suspended, sector peers such as Kier Group, Balfour Betty, Serco and Interserve are trading higher, on the assumption of picking up some of the contracts being left behind by Carillion.  

Pound charges higher versus dollar 

Despite the potential negative impact on the broader UK economy, the impact has been confined to the stock market. The pound continues to rally hard versus the dollar as investors continue to cheer support of soft Brexit rumours from Spain and Holland and as investors look ahead to UK inflation data tomorrow.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.