Cac 40 slides as minister declares France 8220 bankrupt 8221

The French Cac 40 index has retreated after the nation’s labour minister declared the country has run out of cash.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2013 3:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Cac 40 index has lost some ground in trading today (January 29th), after the French labour minister declared the country has run out of money.

Michel Sapin declared the country was "totally bankrupt" in a radio interview on Sunday, but later told the AFP news agency that he was describing the state of finances in the past and his comments were meant to be a joke.

Since the politician's comments were broadcast, French policymakers have rushed to defend the economic health of the nation, with finance minister Pierre Moscovici stating that Mr Sapin's words were not appropriate.

"France is a truly solvent country, France is a truly credible country," he stated.

The nation's public debt total reached 90 per cent of the value of its output in the economy last year, which is higher than the European Union target of 60 per cent.

At 11:50 GMT, the Cac 40 retreated by 0.4 per cent to an index value of 3763.6 points.

Learn about the markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.