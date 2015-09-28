Buy to let could be threatening UK financial stability

Bank of England Financial Policy Committee warns that UK landlords are vulnerable to rapid price changes.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England has warned that the buy-to-let market in Britain could be a threat to the country's financial stability.

According to the bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC), landlords are more sensitive to changes in housing prices – they buy rapidly when prices begin to rise, but tend to sell during a downturn. This pattern of buying puts additional pressure on house prices and leads to landlords taking bigger loans – it could also "exacerbate a downturn".

Buy-to-let mortgage lending has increased by more than 40 per cent since 2008. In a statement following its quarterly meeting, the FPC said: "Over the same period, the stock of owner-occupier mortgage lending rose by only two per cent."

The committee said risks from the buy-to-let market would probably be "contained" in the case of moderate drops in house prices. However, buy-to-let housing stock could be disproportionately vulnerable to very large falls in house prices".

In addition, the FPC suggested that the UK's ageing population, combined with new pension freedoms, could increase the prevalence of buy-to-let lending in the future.

"As the market continues to grow, particularly if driven by loosening of underwriting standards, the sector could pose risks to broader financial stability, both through credit risk to banks and the amplification of movements in the housing market," the FPC said.

More powers for the Bank of England

Earlier this month, governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said that he was in talks with Chancellor George Osborne about giving the Bank more powers to oversee the buy-to-let market.

Last year, the FPC introduced regulations, requiring banks to ensure that no more than 15 per cent of residential mortgages were given to people borrowing more than 4.5 times their income. "Stress tests" are also required to help ensure borrowers can repay loans. However, these new rules to not cover buy-to-let mortgages – and these cover about one-sixth of the mortgage market.

Mr Carney said the FPC would decide on its recommendations by the end of the year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.